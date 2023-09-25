Improve Well-Being, Health With Life Lessons

Continued learning through all life stages helps us thrive physically, mentally, and financially. No matter your age, learn valuable life lessons in five monthly workshops that continue a tradition of supporting Illinois residents and communities with relevant and easy-to-understand tips for living inspiring, healthful, and rich lives in our ever-changing world.

The free, online Lessons for Living webinars, taught by University of Illinois Extension educators, are extended at no cost to the public in collaboration with Illinois Association for Home and Community Education units throughout the state.

“Lessons for Living sessions provide trusted community education on topics that most of us navigate in our everyday lives,” says Cheri Burcham, Extension family life educator and series coordinator. “Sometimes we just need fresh perspectives to encourage us to implement healthy living strategies at all stages of life.”

The following two sessions will be hosted by University of Illinois Extension at the Bond County Senior Center in Greenville, free to the public for anyone interested.

Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. – Addressing Ageism and Promoting Inclusivity

Ageist attitudes influence how we think of others – and even ourselves. Applying a catchall approach to adults aged 55 or over can subtly suggest that they are more alike than different, which is a stereotype. Learn about ageism, how it impacts society, and ways to promote inclusivity in our communities.

Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. – Don’t Go It Alone: Improving Your Social Connections

Social isolation and loneliness can deeply impact the quality of life, especially for older adults. Learn the difference between social isolation and loneliness, identify risk factors for both, and gain strategies for staying connected with others.

For questions or more information, call the Illinois Extension office in Bond County at 618-664-3665.