ISP Announce Arrest For Delivery Of Methamphetamine

Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Southeastern Illinois Drug Task Force have announced the arrest of 20-year-old Violet K. Fox of Salem, IL for Delivery of Methamphetamine, a Class 2 Felony.

Over several months, the task force conducted a narcotics investigation that resulted in the illicit sale of methamphetamine in Marion County. On September 5, Fox was taken into custody.

Bond was set at $10,000, personal recognizance. The investigation is ongoing.

The Southeastern Illinois Drug Task Force is comprised of the Salem Police Department, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, the Robinson Police Department, the Mount Carmel Police Department, and the Illinois State Police. This investigation was a cooperative effort amongst the area police departments in an effort to curb drug usage and violence in the area.