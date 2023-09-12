ISP Celebrate 20th Anniversary Of Statewide Terrorism & Intelligence Center

The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Statewide Terrorism and Intelligence Center (STIC) is celebrating its 20th year in service to the people of Illinois.

Created in 2003 as a result of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks, STIC was originally formed out of a national need to improve information sharing and intelligence services specific to Illinois. Forged out of conversations between ISP, the United States Attorney’s Office, Chiefs of Police and Sheriffs’ Associations, federal law enforcement, and others, STIC has continually evolved, remaining on the cutting edge. STIC, located in Springfield, is part of a network of more than 80 fusion centers nationwide, providing public safety intelligence services to local and national partners across the country.

“As Governor, there’s nothing more important to me than keeping the people of Illinois safe,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “As we celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Illinois Statewide Intelligence Center, I commend ISP on their hard work to serve Illinoisans. With the STIC’s advanced technology and intelligence service capabilities, we are prepared to confidently face any potential public safety threat.”

“Accurate and actionable intelligence about diverse and ever-changing threats to public safety has only increased in recent years,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “The Illinois Statewide Intelligence Center is nationally recognized as one of the best fusion centers in the country and is critical resource for law enforcement, first responders, and other partners.”

“STIC is a valuable tool for the entirety of the public safety networks that serve our communities,” said Chief Executive Officer of the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System Glenn Ericksen. “We rely on STIC to provide the Illinois fire service timely and relevant information during both steady state and crisis alike.”

In April of 2022, the National Fusion Center Association named the Illinois STIC the National 2021-2022 Fusion Center of the Year for its all-crimes and all-hazards approach. STIC was recognized for its ability to aid in planning and preparedness efforts, warn of potential threats, provide overall situation awareness, and share the current overall threat environment. STIC demonstrated excellence in collecting, analyzing, and sharing information and intelligence with the intelligence community and local, state, tribal, territorial, and national partners.

“We are fortunate to have such a valuable resource available to all of law enforcement,” said Executive Director of the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System Larry Evans. “The law enforcement community utilizes STIC each and every day, 24/7/365, in Illinois.”

STIC is staffed by members of the Illinois Department of Corrections, Illinois Department of Public Health, Illinois National Guard Counterdrug Program, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Illinois State Board of Elections, Illinois Department of Innovation and Technology, the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System, and ISP.

To learn more about the STIC, please visit https://isp.illinois.gov/CriminalInvestigations/IntelligenceCommand