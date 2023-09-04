ISP & Southeastern IL Drug Task Force Make Drug Arrest Near School

Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Southeastern Illinois Drug Task Force (SEIDTF) and Illinois State Police Division of Patrol Troop 9 announce the arrest of 23-year-old Jeremiah A. Fink of Salem, IL for four counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Class X Felony).

Over several months, ISP DCI SEIDTF conducted a narcotics investigation that resulted in the illicit sale of controlled substances. On August 31, 2023, at approximately 10:30 p.m., Fink was taken into custody, without incident, in the area of Mills Cart Road and West Main in Salem. Fink was charged with all Class X Felonies due to all transactions occurring less than 500 feet of a school while children were present.

Fink is currently being held at the Marion County Jail, with bond set at $75,000, 10% to apply. The investigation remains ongoing. No further information will be disseminated by Southeastern Illinois Drug Task Force.

SEIDTF is comprised of the Salem Police Department, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, the Robinson Police Department, the Mount Carmel Police Department, and the Illinois State Police. This investigation was a cooperative effort amongst the area police departments in an effort to curb drug usage and violence in the area.