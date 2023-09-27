Jury Finds Bond County Man Guilty of Drug Offenses

A jury trial was held in Bond County Circuit Court this week for Anthony G. Simmons, age 64 of rural Mulberry Grove.

Simmons was found guilty of possession of a controlled substance, fentanyl, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He will be sentenced on October 23.

Monday morning, the defendant made a motion for a substitution of judge from Circuit Judge Christopher Bauer. The motion was argued and was found to be untimely.

The trial began Monday with the selection of the jurors, and some evidence was presented.

The trial continued Tuesday morning and ended before noon as the jury returned guilty verdicts on the two charges.

Simmons did not testify at the trial. Video evidence of the crimes, obtained from police, was presented by the state.

Anthony Simmons still faces two felony charges in Bond County Circuit Court, involuntary manslaughter and aggravated battery. They stem from the death of Terraine Betts of Greenville on April 4, 2021.