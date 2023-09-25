KC October 2023 Community Education Courses

Kaskaskia College’s Department of Workforce Development and Community Education is offering 22 community education courses for October 2023.

Please visit https://www.kaskaskia.edu/academics/continuing-and-community-education/ to learn more about exact class locations, times, and costs.

Questions? Want to register for a class? Contact the Kaskaskia College Department of Workforce Development and Community Education at 618-545-3255 or ce@kaskaskia.edu. To learn more about upcoming and newly added courses, join KC’s Community Education email list by contacting ce@kaskaskia.edu.

Crisp Technology Center

American Heart CPR

10/5 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Course Description: Heartsaver CPR AED is geared for anyone with limited or no medical training who needs a course completion card in CPR and AED use to meet job, regulatory, or other requirements. Upon completing the course, students receive a course completion card, valid for two years. This video-based, instructor-led course teaches adult and child CPR AED use, infant CPR, and how to relieve choking in adults, children, and infants. This course teaches skills with the AHA’s research-proven practice-while-watching technique, allowing instructors to observe the students, provide feedback, and guide the students’ learning skills.

Apple iPhone

10/23 and 10/25 from 6:00–8:00 p.m.

Course Description: This workshop will help students become more familiar with their Apple iPhone as they learn to add applications, send text messages, emails, and pictures. Get the most of your technology! Bring your fully charged iPhone and Apple log in.

Greenville Education Center

Understanding Social Security

10/17 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Course Description: Understanding social security can reduce stress when planning your retirement. This seminar will cover your options for when and how to start your benefits, how to maximize those benefits, and what to look out for after retirement. There will also be a discussion of how Medicare fits with Social Security and the social security scams currently affecting our community. The seminar offers plenty of time for questions at the end.

Medicare Simplified

10/19 from 5:30 –8:30 p.m.

Course Description: Medicare is complicated. Most people are overwhelmed with the options and need help to get clear, simple answers. This is a non-sale educational event to help you learn to navigate and understand your Medicare options. This class is for people approaching or already on Medicare and caregivers. It will help you find your path through this complicated issue. This class will review parts A, B, C, and D, how Medicare operates, and where you fit into the equation. Learn about the biggest gaps in Medicare today and learn strategies to protect yourself. Dozens of people are willing to talk to you about retirement income, but only some are willing to talk about retirement. Get your questions answered, and finally, demystify Medicare.

Nashville Education Center

Understanding Social Security

10/18 from 6:00–8:00 p.m.

Course Description: Understanding social security can reduce stress when planning your retirement. This seminar will cover your options for when and how to start your benefits, how to maximize those benefits, and what to look out for after retirement. There will also be a discussion of how Medicare fits with Social Security and the social security scams currently affecting our community. The seminar offers plenty of time for questions at the end.

Salem Education Center

Understanding Social Security

10/10 from 5:30 –7:30 p.m.

Course Description: Understanding social security can reduce stress when planning your retirement. This seminar will cover your options for when and how to start your benefits, how to maximize those benefits, and what to look out for after retirement. There will also be a discussion of how Medicare fits with Social Security and the social security scams currently affecting our community. The seminar offers plenty of time for questions at the end.

Apple iPad

10/11 and 10/18 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Course Description: Students will learn to get the most out of their investment as they learn to use all of the bells and whistles included with an Apple gadget. Students are reminded to bring along a fully charged iPad, all cords, and passwords.

Essential Oils – Calm and Rest

10/16 from 6:00–8:00 p.m.

Course Description: This class will include a beginner’s overview of oils and deeper explanations for experienced oilers. We’ll discuss safe applications and which oils to use to boost your emotions and gain more restful sleep.

Cookie Decorating – Halloween Theme

10/19 from 6:00–8:00 p.m.

Course Description: Learn cookie decorating techniques as you decorate cookies with a Halloween theme!

Haunted History of Southern Illinois

10/24 from 6:00–8:00 p.m.

Course Description: This class will discuss the history of paranormal activities in nearby communities.

Medicare Simplified

10/26 from 5:30 –8:30 p.m.

Course Description: Medicare is complicated. Most people are overwhelmed with the options and need help to get clear, simple answers. This is a non-sale educational event to help you learn to navigate and understand your Medicare options. This class is for people approaching or already on Medicare and caregivers. It will help you find your path through this complicated issue. This class will review parts A, B, C, and D, how Medicare operates, and where you fit into the equation. Learn about the biggest gaps in Medicare today and learn strategies to protect yourself. Dozens of people are willing to talk to you about retirement income, but only some are willing to talk about retirement. Get your questions answered, and finally, demystify Medicare.

Haunted History of Southern Illinois

10/31 from 1:00–3:00 p.m.

Course Description: This class will discuss the history of paranormal activities in nearby communities.

Trenton Education Center

Barn Quilts

10/17 and 10/18 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Course Description: Barn Quilts are large squares of wood painted to resemble quilt blocks. Students will learn how to prepare the wood, draw, and paint the design, and hang a handmade quilt block masterpiece.

Candle Making

10/23 and 10/26 from 5:00–7:30 p.m.

Course Description: Delve into the world of waxes, wicks, and oils as you craft your own unique candles.

Beginning Artificial Intelligence (AI) Imaging

10/23 from 6:00–8:00 p.m.

Course Description: This course explores how artificial intelligence art works and how to use it. The workshop will focus on writing prompts, creating digital art, and how to use them. Please bring a laptop to class!

Understanding Social Security

10/24 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Course Description: Understanding social security can reduce stress when planning your retirement. This seminar will cover your options for when and how to start your benefits, how to maximize those benefits, and what to look out for after retirement. There will also be a discussion of how Medicare fits with Social Security and the social security scams currently affecting our community. The seminar offers plenty of time for questions at the end.

Vandalia Education Center

Basic Drawing

10/5, 10/12, 10/19, and 10/26 from 5:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m.

Course Description: Students will learn basic drawing and shading skills. Students should bring a sketch pad, pencil, and eraser to class.

Introduction to Astro Photography

10/17 and 10/24 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Course Description: Students will learn to use different cameras, telescopes, and techniques to photograph astrological/celestial images. Students will also learn how to spot or use apps to spot different celestial objects in the universe.

Spanish – The Basics

10/23, 10/24, 10/30, and 10/31 from 5:00 – 6:30 p.m.

Course Description: Students will learn basic conversational Spanish in this beginner class.