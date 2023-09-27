KC Offers First Electric Vehicle Training Program In South-Central IL

According to the US Energy Information Administration, 31% of vehicles on the road will be electric by 2050. With the popularity of electric cars increasing, Kaskaskia College is now offering a new certification program to help professionals in the automotive industry. The Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Training Program will provide students with advanced education on electric vehicles.

This training program is two semesters long and is designed for either technicians working in the field or students who already have completed the required course prerequisites. Once complete, students will receive a Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Training Certificate.

Chuck DeBernardi is an Assistant Professor of Automotive Technology at Kaskaskia College and has been in the automotive industry for more than two decades. He says there are not many colleges that currently offer programs like this, but he expects that will change in the next few years.

“Our program is unique because our students get the opportunity to utilize state-of-the-art equipment and get hands-on training with electric and hybrid cars,” said DeBernardi. “The training we offer here puts our students at a huge advantage compared to an online certification where students may never even touch a car. These vehicles are different since they are cleaner and have no dirt, but also require more intense math. You have to understand electricity and in-depth meter readings. This certification will not only make students stand out but can help students potentially earn more money.”

For questions about the program, reach out to Automotive Work-Based Learning Coordinator, Kevin Wheeler at kwheeler@kaskaskia.edu.