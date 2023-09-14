Kegin Bringing Planes To Airstravaganza

The annual Airstravaganza Open House is Saturday, September 16 at Greenville Airport.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Visitors will see a variety of airplanes and medical helicopters.
Kevin Kegin is bringing two vintage planes. He said one is a WWII vintage biplane. It holds two people in the front and the pilot in the rear. The other is also a WWII plane. He said it’s as close as you can get to a WWII fighter plane.
Kegin’s planes are part of aviation history, and he was asked the reaction of those who see them. He said there used to be a lot of WWII vets, which was his favorite experience. Nowadays, more people like the planes for how they look and sound.
Weather permitting, a hot air balloon will be on-site.
A pancake and sausage breakfast will be offered from 8 a.m. to 11 at Airstravaganza, and Wes Pourchot will be cooking from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Greenville Airport is along Illinois Rt. 127, about five miles south of Greenville.