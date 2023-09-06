Kelly Sentenced To Prison For Sex Offenses

Dennis D. Kelly of Greenville was found guilty last month by a Bond County jury of multiple sex charges.

Last week in Bond County Circuit Court, he was ordered by Circuit Judge Christopher Bauer to spend time in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Kelly was sentenced on three charges. He was given five years and six months for aggravated criminal sexual abuse; 18 years for aggravated criminal sexual assault, and eight years, six months for criminal sexual assault.

The prison time for the first two counts will be served concurrently and the criminal sexual assault sentence is to be served consecutively. Kelly has a total of 26 years, six months to serve in state prison, followed by three years to life mandatory supervised release.

The defendant must serve at least 85 percent of the total prison time.

Bond County State’s Attorney Dora Mann asked that Kelly receive 35 years in prison. Kelly’s attorney, Public Defender John Abel, requested not more than 13 years. Kelly chose not to attend the sentence hearing.

Kelly was convicted of crimes committed in December of 2021, and the victim was a male with a severe or profound intellectual ability.