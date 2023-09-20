Kidney Screening At Health Department Friday

The Bond County Health Department and National Kidney Foundation of Illinois are teaming up to provide free kidney and diabetes screenings this Friday, September 22 at the health department.

The free screenings will be from noon to 4 p.m. at the health department located at 1520 South Fourth Street in Greenville.

To pre-register go to mobilescreening.nkfi.org/preregistration. Appointments are not necessary,

The age requirement for the screening is 18 years of age and older.

Tests offered at this free event include blood pressure, blood sugar level, body mass index, waist circumference and urinalysis. A blood draw may also be completed to measure serum creatinine and eGFR to estimate kidney function. Fasting is not required.

Those attending will be able to talk privately with a medical professional about their results.