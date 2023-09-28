Library Crawl Throughout October

The Greenville Public Library is a participant in the October Library Crawl.

The event encourages residents to visit other libraries.

Greenville Library Director Jo Keillor told us 158 area libraries are participating in the fifth annual event. You can pick up a “passport” at the Greenville library. Take it to at least five other participating libraries and have it stamped. Return that passport to Greenville by Tuesday, October 31, and choose a book from their staff. If you visit at least 20 other libraries and get stamps, you can pick a free book and enter to win a $20 Amazon gift card. She also pointed out you can check out materials from other participating libraries and return them in Greenville.

Click below to hear more:

For more information, call the Greenville Library at 664-3115.