The Bond County Community Unit 2 Marching Comets band will perform a pop-up concert at the DeMoulin Museum in Greenville later this month.

The Marching Comets, under the direction of Megan McPeak, will begin the music at 11:45 a.m. Friday, September 22. The free concert will be on the museum’s south lawn at 205 South Prairie Street in Greenville.

Those attending should bring lawn chairs. The performance will last 15 to 20 minutes.

Following the concert, band members will tour the museum.