Marine Woman Among Three Killed In Madison County Crash

A Marine woman was among three people killed in a head-on crash on Illinois Route 4 in Madison County Friday at 3:44 a.m.

Illinois State Police report 21 year old Chase Bowles, of Alton, was traveling southbound on Illinois Route 4 just north of Old State Route 4 in Madison County. A second vehicle, driven by 21 year old Emily K. Morton, of Nixa, MO, was traveling northbound at the same location. For unknown reasons, Bowles’s vehicle crossed the center line causing a head on collision with the car driven by Morton. 21 year old Jayda N. Fulkerson, of Marine, was a passenger in Morton’s vehicle. All three individuals were pronounced deceased at the scene.