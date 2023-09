Tuesday, Sept. 12, is Chocolate Milkshake Day and the Greenville Public Library is celebrating.

Library Director Jo Keillor told WGEL if you come to the library, you can draw a straw out of their cup and see if you win a free chocolate milkshake from Kahuna’s.

Click below to hear more:

The library is open Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 664-3115.