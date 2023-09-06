Overdose Awareness Event Held On Courthouse Grounds

The 2023 Bond County Overdose Awareness event was conducted last Thursday in Greenville on the Bond County Courthouse grounds.

Toni Randall, from the Bond County Recovery Council, was one of those who spoke. She told the audience it is to remember loved ones lost to overdose. She also pointed out the 30 purple flags on the courthouse lawn represents a Bond County resident who lost their life to overdose over the past eight years.

Click below to hear more of her comments:

Over 100 people attended the Remembrance Ceremony.

Small purple ribbons were placed on a large ribbon sign by those who named the loved ones they have lost due to overdose.