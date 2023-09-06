Pardon And Literacy Day At Library Friday

If you have overdue materials from the Greenville Public Library, Friday, September 8 would be a good day to return them.

Library Director Jo Keillor told WGEL’s Jeff Leidel it will be pardon day. If you bring overdue books in that day, your fines will be waived. The fines are $.15 per day for overdue books and magazines, $1 per day for DVDs, and $5 per day for hot spots.

Click below to hear more:

Fines will be pardoned for all overdue materials, not just books.

Friday is also International Literacy Day.

Those visiting the library, who check out materials, will have the opportunity to win books from the library’s stash. There will be three winners.

No purchase is necessary to participate.

For more information on Pardon and International Literacy Day on Friday, call the library at 664-3115.