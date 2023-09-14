Pie Auction Tops $28,000

After an unbelievable third day, the total for this year’s WGEL Great Celebrity Pie Auction came to $28,197! That includes thousands of dollars of donations, over and above the winning pie pids! We want to thank our community for getting behind this effort and supporting the Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation in their efforts to help local folks in their battle with cancer.

Don’t forget their annual Celebration of Life will be on Tom Doll Field this Saturday, September 16, from 4 to 8 PM.

We’d also like to thank all of the folks who came in to sell pies this year:

Bond County Clerk Meg Sybert, State’s Attorney Dora Man & Coroner Tony Brooks; Mulberry Grove Jr./Sr. High Principal/Athletic Director Adam Haston & Unit 1 Superintendent Casie Bowman; Tim Watson from Hecht Chevrolet Vandalia; FCC Pastor Tyson Graber & WGEL Farm Reporter Joe Doll; Bond County Health Department Administrator Sean Eifert and Patti Brooks & Gina Goldsmith with the LRCF; County Board Members Wes Pourchot & Jacob Rayl; State Representative Charlie Meier; Unit 2 Superintendent Wes Olson & Pocahontas Principal Chad Nelson; Lauren Koch & Megan Eyman from The FNB Community Bank; Greenville Economic Development Director Bill Walker & City Social Media Director Mia Emken and Rosie Baker from the Freckled Press; Elaine McNamara, Chamber Executive Director & Director of Greenville SMART and Greenville Chamber President Curt Thacker; Bond County Treasurer Colleen Camp; Comets Basketball Coach Todd Cantrill & Lady Comets Basketball Coach Quin Hammann; Bond County Chief Deputy Josh Hill) & Greenville Police Department Student Resource Office Taylor Hill; and Brady Huber and Mike Ennen from Bradford National Bank.