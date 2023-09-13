Planning Committee Approves Solar Proposal

The Greenville Planning Commission met Monday evening and held a public hearing on a request by the City of Greenville to create a solar energy ordinance.

No one from the public attended the brief hearing.

City Code Enforcement Officer Jeff Ketten explained the proposed ordinance, noting the city doesn’t currently have anything on the books for solar energy systems. He said this plan resembles Bond County’s with some differences in fees.

A motion to approve the ordinance, as presented, and recommend it to the city council was passed on a 4-0 vote of the commission.