Hicks Pleads To Fayette County Charges

David D.M. Hicks, age 25 of Vandalia, has pleaded guilty in Fayette County Circuit Court to criminal trespass to a residence and aggravated battery, causing great bodily harm.

He was sentenced to four years in state prison for aggravated battery and three years for criminal trespassing. The sentences will run concurrently. Hicks receives credit for 299 days served.

The offenses occurred in August of 2022. Hicks admitted to entering the residence when knowing someone was present and attacking the individual.