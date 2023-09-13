Pocahontas-Old Ripley Ambulance District Facing Changes

A change is on the horizon regarding ambulance service for those in the Pocahontas-Old Ripley Fire Protection District.

The district began providing ambulance service in 1985, and started paying some EMTs in 2002, however volunteers were still needed for the service.

Don Hawley, president of the fire district board, told WGEL the district is out of volunteers and doesn’t have the money to hire full-time paramedics or EMTs. He estimates the district is $245,000 short of continuing ambulance service itself.

Hawley indicated the district has no choice but to hire an outside service.

A standing-room crowd of citizens attended a district board meeting Tuesday night. Many comments were made.

It was announced the board had received offers from A-1 Ambulance, based in Altamont, and Rural Med EMS, based in Fayette County. Rural Med currently provides ambulance service for the Bond County Special Service District with an office in Greenville.

Rural Med’s proposal was to provide advanced life service 12 hours during the daytime, from the Pocahontas-Old Ripley station, and finish the other 12 hours from Greenville.

A-1 offered Basic Life Service for 24 hours out of the district station.

Hawley said someone brought up whether or not A-1 could use the meeting room as a crew quarters.

Now, the district board has asked both ambulance services to submit new proposals using the facility for crew quarters.

Tuesday’s meeting was recessed and the board was going to take up the ambulance discussion at the reconvened meeting Wednesday. Hawley told WGEL no decision was going to be made Wednesday since new proposals were being sought.

The fire district board will meet again Wednesday, September 20.

The board’s goal is to have a service in place as of October 1.