Ragged Blade Band Returns To DeMoulin Museum Sunday

The Ragged Blade Band, out of St. Louis, will make another appearance at the DeMoulin Museum in Greenville this Sunday, September 10.

WGEL spoke with Ragged Blade Band member Jerry Rabushka about the group. He said they’ve been around in one form or another since 2008. It’s a three-person group that puts their own spin on ragtime-era music, and old jazz and blues.

He said attendees can expect some familiar ragtime hits during the performance Sunday. There will also be some long-forgotten classics you may hear for the first time.

We also talked about the band’s first impression of the unique DeMoulin Museum. He said it’s one of the most unique places anyone could go. He said he’s most interested to see the sense of humor people had 120 years ago with the contraptions they came up with that are on display at the museum.

The show is Sunday, September 10, at 1:00 p.m. The concert is free and complimentary popcorn and drinks will be available. The DeMoulin Museum is located at 205 S. Prairie Street in Greenville.

