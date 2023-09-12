Rehearsals To Bergin For Messiah

Area singers, high school age or older, at any level of musical experience, are invited to join rehearsals for the Greenville Choral Union as it prepares for the annual presentation of Handel’s “Messiah.”

Weekly vocal rehearsals begin Monday, September 18 at 7 p.m. in the Whitlock Music Center on the Greenville University campus. Singers unable to make the first rehearsal are still welcome to join.

Don Frazure, GU’s director of choral activities, will direct the performance, and provide music and rehearsal tracks to help singers learn their parts at home between rehearsals.

The program will also include the performance of John Rutter’s “Magnificat,” and Christmas carols.

The Greenville show will be Sunday, December 3 at 4 p.m. in the Whitlock Music Center. A performance in Fairview Heights is also scheduled for Sunday, December 10, at 3 p.m. with the Christ Church Chamber Choir.

For more information contact Frazure at don.frazure@Greenville.edu.