Beccue Resentenced In Fayette County Murder Case

Alexander Beccue, age 30, formerly of St. Peter, has been resentenced in Fayette County Circuit Court on a second degree murder charge, stemming from the 2017 shooting death of Joshua Smith of Ramsey.

In 2019, Beccue was found guilty of second degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

The resentencing occurred after a ruling last year on the case by the Fifth District Appellate Court.

On September 11, Beccue was resentenced to 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on the second degree murder offense, which runs concurrently with the 10-year prison term he received for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.