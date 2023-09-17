Rhodes Foundation Celebration Of Life Well Attended

The 2023 Bond County Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation Celebration of Life was held Saturday with a good crowd in attendance.

Patti Brooks, from the foundation, said the event went very well at Tom Doll Soccer Field in Greenville. She said the weather was great and the night was peaceful. She noted many came to see their little ones perform and many stayed for the night. Patti said there used to be less than 100 luminaries at the event and this year had over 300. She praised Bond County for coming to their aid.

Click below to hear more:

Throughout the three and one-half hours, before the luminary ceremony, many participated in the kids’ games, the popular cake walk, and enjoyed music from DJ Brad Rogers, Greenville Elementary School Students and Warren Evans.

Brooks emphasized donations to the foundation can be made throughout the year. She said the need is great right now and donations are always accepted. Their website has all of the information you’ll need to know.

Click below for more:

The website address is LemuelRhodes.org.