The Village of Mulberry Grove has announced they will be oiling roads throughout the village on Friday, September 15, one day later than was originally announced, due to recent rain.

Any vehicles left on roadways will be towed at the owner’s expense. While the oiling project is considered to be village-wide, there is a list of specific streets posted at the Village Hall.

Again, the date for road oiling in Mulberry Grove has been pushed back to Friday, September 15.