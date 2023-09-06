Second Big Traffic Stop By State Police

Illinois State Police made two major drug busts on traffic stops in Bond County on August 30.

WGEL reported on one of them earlier this week.

The other stop on Interstate 70 resulted in the arrest of three men from Massachusetts. They have been charged in Bond County Circuit Court with the Class X offense of controlled substance trafficking for allegedly bringing more than 900 grams of cocaine into Illinois for the purpose of delivering it to another.

Juan Perez-Correa, age 31 of Brockton, Massachusetts, made his first Bond County Circuit Court court appearance, via video, last Friday and his bond was set at $250,000 cash.

John Builes, age 36 of Winthrop, Massachusetts, and Cesar Builes Tabares, age 38 of East Boston, Massachusetts, were both in court Tuesday, via video from the jail. Bond for each of the two was set at $200,000 cash.

Bond County State’s Attorney Dora Mann said the defendants allegedly trafficked five kilos of cocaine into Illinois.

Those convicted of controlled substance trafficking face a special range of imprisonment of not less than 30 years nor more than 120 years, plus a maximum fine of $1 million.