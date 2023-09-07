Senior Center Trips To Effingham Shows

The Bond County Senior Center is offering trips to three live shows at the Effingham Performance Center.

For all three, it will be a dinner and show with transportation. There are just 25 tickets for each show.

The first is Saturday, September 23 at 7 p.m. The show is “I Love You, Get Away From Me” by comedienne Dena Blizzard. The entire cost is $45.

On Wednesday, December 20 at 2 p.m., the contingent from Bond County will see the musical comedy “Church Basement Ladies.” That cost is $52.

The third show at 7 p.m. on Friday, February 23 will be the show “Forever Young,” in which a group of friends sit in a basement and discover or reminisce about the greatest music hits of all time. The cost is $52.

Anyone interested in a trip should call the Bond County Senior Center at 664-1465.