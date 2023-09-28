Several Thousand Ameren IL Customers Affected By Outage

A large part of the city of Greenville and surrounding areas were affected by a widespread power outage Thursday.

WGEL spoke with a representative of Ameren Illinois who reported their crews patrolled the area for a few hours looking for the cause, which has been identified as a broken cross arm on a power pole with a line down in Greenville. Local law enforcement authorities have told us they have not been alerted to any traffic accidents that could have caused the issue.

The outage started around 11 AM, affecting approximately 3,100 Ameren Illinois customers. Crews were able to re-route power from their Donnellson substation to restore 675 customers at 12:13 p.m. Greenville University cancelled classes for the remainder of the day and Bond County Unit 2 schools were dismissed at 1 PM.

Power retuned to all other customers around 2 PM.

The outage impacted customers in Greenville, Panama, Hillsboro, Donnellson, Sorento, Coffeen, and Smithboro.