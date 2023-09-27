Southwestern Electric Election For Board Members

The 85th Annual Southwestern Electric Cooperative meeting was held in early September at the Vandalia Historic Statehouse.

Southwestern members participated in the election to select board members in three districts.

In District 1, Marvin Garner of Pocahontas defeated challenger Mike Rehg of St. Jacob, 1,136 votes to 838.

The District 2 winner was Brad Lurkins of Greenville. He received 1,419 votes. The opponent, Jim Tatasuik of Greenville had 524 votes.

Annette Hartlieb of Vandalia, an incumbent, ran unopposed in District 3 and was elected by acclamation.

Each director will serve a three-year term on the board.

A total of 2,073 Southwestern Electric members voted in the election, 98 voting the morning of the meeting and the others using the early voting option.