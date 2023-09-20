Teacher/Coach Charged With Soliciting Child Sexual Material

Jonathan Villmer Jr., age 25, of New Baden, has been charged in U.S. District Court in the Southern District of Illinois with alleged solicitation of child sexual abuse material.

Villmer has been a first grade teacher at New Baden Elementary School and girls’ sports teams coach for the Wesclin School District.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office advised the case was initiated by an otherwise unrelated investigation by the Carmi Police Department, regarding the distribution if child sexual abuse material. That investigation allegedly led to an account soliciting materials on Snapchat that law enforcement connected to Villmer.

On August 18, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant on Villmer’s New Baden residence and seized two cell phones and other electronic devices. Villmer was arrested at that time.

After the arrest, the defendant was placed on administrative leave for his teaching and coaching duties.

If convicted of the federal charge, Villmer could face up to 20 years in prison.