Transit Sponsoring Trip To Grafton

Local residents are invited to join Bond County Transit on a trip to Grafton, Illinois on Tuesday, October 10.

Stops will include the Grafton Visitor Center, lunch at The Loading Dock, and the Aries Winery. The bus will make periodic drop-offs and pick-ups along the River Road for shopping and site sightseeing.

The cost for the Bond County Transit trip is $10 for those under 60 and $8 for riders 60 and older.

Seats must be reserved by October 3 by calling 664-9844.

The bus fare is only for transportation. Activities and meals are not included.