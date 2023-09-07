U.S. 50 Lane Closures In Clinton County

The Illinois Department of Transportation recently announced that pavement patching and resurfacing on the ramp between U.S. 50 and the St. Rose Road near Breese requires lane closures, which began Sept. 6. Flaggers will maintain two-way traffic.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, consider alternate routes, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The project is anticipated to be completed by the end of October.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.