Unit 1 Board Passes Budget

The Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Board of Education met Monday evening and approved the 2023-24 budget.

Superintendent Casie Bowman said everything looks good in the budget, however as the year goes along, they will have to move money around for the transportation fund. That has to be done almost every year.

The superintendent also advised board members, some tax money will come soon from Fayette County, but that is not the case in Bond County. She said Bond County taxes are expected to be received in December or January.

Superintendent Bowman mentioned that when heating and air conditioning replacement projects were recently completed, for an unknown reason, bids were not obtained for the unit over the cafeteria.

Board members were curious why this had occurred and tabled the matter to seek additional information from the engineer.