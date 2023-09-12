Unit Two Committees Meet Wednesday

Three committees of the Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education will meet Wednesday in the high school library.

The Policy and Curriculum Committee session begins at 4 p.m. Members will talk about the risk management plan and will receive a student representative update.

The Facilities and Transportation committee meets at 4:30 p.m. and has on its agenda discussion of a serious safety hazard resolution and a facilities update.

The Finance Committee meeting is at 5 p.m. Topics include substitute teacher and athletic compensation, plus the new budget.