Unit Two Personnel Action

At its recent meeting, the Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education took action on many personnel items.

Resignations accepted included Kellee Suzuki as a pre-kindergarten teacher, Anna Frank as a paraprofessional at the Early Childhood Center, Jennifer St. Jean and Nicole Sanchez as food service employees, and Andrea Wight as a paraprofessional at Greenville Elementary School.

Tina McCarty was transferred from the food service department to a Preschool For All paraprofessional at the Early Childhood Center.

Hired by the board were Kayla Lemay as a Preschool For All paraprofessional at the Early Childhood Center, Jama Parker and Justin Leetham as custodians at Greenville Elementary School, Christian Jackson as a custodian at Pocahontas School, Steve Hoffmeier as a school bus driver, and Donnie Smith as the girls basketball coach at Pocahontas School.

Leaves of absence were approved for Ryan D’Arcy, Brittany Lape and Valerie Walter.

