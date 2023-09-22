Update on Red Ball Bridge Project

The wooden bridge on the Red Ball Tail, north of Greenville, will eventually be replaced. The question is still when.

At Tuesday night’s Bond County Board meeting, Highway Engineer Jeremy Pestle gave an update on the project. He said he would be meeting with the engineers who have completed the updates to the intersection design that IDOT requested. Those changes will be sent back to IDOT and once the intersection is approved the info has to go back to the railroad company.

Click below to hear more:

The old wooden bridge is owned by the BNSF Railway. Plans are to construct the new, modern bridge next to the current one.

The goal is to have the new bridge built and opened by the end of 2024.