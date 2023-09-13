Vandalia Couple Sentenced For Child Porn

A Vandalia couple has been sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections on charges stemming from a child pornography ring in Fayette County.

Andrew Wehrle, age 39, was given 26 years in prison on two counts of dissemination of child pornography and one count of production of child pornography.

Amber Wehrle, age 38, received a 13-year sentence for two counts of possession of child pornography, and a count of indecent solicitation of an adult.

They pleaded guilty to the charges earlier this year in Fayette County Circuit Court.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said the criminal cases were part of the state’s efforts to apprehend offenders who download and trade child pornography online.