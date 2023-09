A 17-year-old Vandalia girl was killed in a one-vehicle accident Sunday, September 3, north of Vandalia.

The victim was Olivia M. Blain. She was a student at Kaskaskia College.

According to Illinois State Police, for an unknown reason the car driven by Blain went off the road and struck the end of a bridge.

Fayette County Coroner Dave Harris advised the accident remains under investigation by his office and state police.