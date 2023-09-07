Veteran Memorial Brick Deadline Approaching

The deadline to have a new veteran’s brick added to the Bond County Veterans Memorial for Veterans Day is near.

Applications are available at all Greenville banks. The Veterans Day deadline is September 15.

The memorial is located on the Bond County Courthouse grounds in Greenville.

Bricks cost $100 and are for honorably discharged veterans who have lived in Bond County at least five years, or under certain circumstances, be approved by the Memorial Committee. Veterans do not have to be deceased.

A copy of the DD214 or military discharge is required.

For more information, call John or Nancy Gillard at 664-9342.