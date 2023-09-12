Volunteers Needed For Public Service Project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Carlyle Lake Project is set to host National Public Lands Day, part of a nationwide public service initiative, on 23 September 2023 from 8:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Willow Pond Nature Trail. National Public Lands Day celebrates the connection between people and green space in their community, inspires environmental stewardship, and encourages use of open space for education, recreation, and health benefits. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is seeking volunteers to assist in the cleanup and beautification of the Willow Pond Nature Trail, a highly utilized public trail located near the Carlyle Lake Visitor Center.

Volunteers are needed for pond cleanup and invasive species removal. Equipment and hand tools will be provided, but participants are encouraged to bring gloves, closed-toe shoes, and water bottles. Those interested in contributing to this service project should register online at carlylelakeusace.ticketleap.com/national-public-lands-day/. All volunteers should meet at the Carlyle Lake Visitor Center on 23 September 2023 beginning at 8:00 a.m. to receive tools and instructions.

The address for the Carlyle Lake Visitor Center is 795 Lake Road, Carlyle, IL 62231. For more information on this event, please contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office by calling 618-594-2484 ext. 3 or by email at carlyle.lake@usace.army.mil.