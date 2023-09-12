WGEL Pie Auction Day One Total = $5,212

The first day of WGEL’s annual Pie Auction to benefit the Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Society was a smashing success! Our pie bakers for the day included: Bond County Clerk Meg Sybert, State’s Attorney Dora Man & Coroner Tony Brooks; Mulberry Grove Jr./Sr. High Principal/Athletic Director Adam Haston & Unit 1 Superintendent Casie Bowman; Tim Watson and Delmar Mills from Hecht Chevrolet Vandalia; Greenville First Christian Church Pastor Tyson Graber & WGEL Farm Reporter Joe Doll; Bond County Health Department Administrator Sean Eifert and Patti Brooks & Gina Goldsmith with the LRCF; and County Board Members Wes Pourchot & Jacob Rayl.

Together, those folks, with the help of our community, brought in $5,212 to benefit the Lem Rhodes Cancer Foundation to help them in their mission to support local folks battling cancer!

The next two days’ schedules follow…

Wednesday, September 13:

7:00 a.m. State Representative Charlie Meier

7:30 a.m. Unit 2 Superintendent Wes Olson & Pocahontas Principal Chad Nelson

8:00 a.m. Lauren Robison & Megan Eyman from The FNB Community Bank

8:30 a.m. Greenville Economic Development Director Bill Walker & City Social Media Director Mia Emken and Rosie Baker from the Freckled Press

9:00 a.m. Elaine McNamara, Chamber Executive Director & Director of Greenville SMART and Greenville Chamber President Curt Thacker

Thursday, September 14:

7:00 a.m. Bond County Treasurer Colleen Camp

7:30 a.m. Comets Basketball Coach Todd Cantrill & Lady Comets Basketball Coach Quin Hammann

8:00 a.m. Bond County Chief Deputy Josh Hill) & Greenville Police Department Student Resource Office Taylor Hill

8:30 a.m. Brady Huber and Mike Ennen from Bradford National Bank