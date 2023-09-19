Youth Wing Shooting Clinic Scheduled

The Little Bluestem and Silver Creek chapters of Quail Forever are co-sponsoring a youth wing shooting clinic and pheasant hunt October 28 at Eldon Hazlet State Park near Carlyle.

The event is open to boys and girls ages 10 to 17. Youths must be at least four feet, six inches tall, and weigh a minimum of 75 pounds.

They must also have passed the Illinois Hunter Safety Program and possess a current hunting license. In addition, each youth must be accompanied by an adult during the day.

The event is limited to the first 28 participants who register. It is free to participants and lunch will be provided, in addition to 28 gauge shotguns and shells. The youth may use their own shotguns if they wish.

The Quail Forever chapters are presenting the event in cooperation with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

To register online, go to dnr2.Illinois.gov/WingShootingClinics.