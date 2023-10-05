35U Crew Celebrates Good Neighbor Day

The 35U Crew from the Greenville Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated Good Neighbor Day by assisting HSHS Holy Family Hospital with a landscaping project for their campus. Holy Family Hospital provided the materials and the 35U Crew members donated their time and labor for the installation. Kelly Sager, president and CEO of Holy Family Hospital is pictured with some of the 35U Crew members. Holy Family Hospital is grateful to the 35U Crew for their time and effort to help bless those served by the hospital.