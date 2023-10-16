Academic Foundation Memorial For Phillips

Sandy and John Phillips were long-time Greenville residents who passed away recently.

They were members of the Greenville High School Class of 1963, and both were teachers at Breese Central.

The GHS Class of 1963 has created a memorial in their honor with the Bond County Unit 2 Academic Foundation, for current local teachers who want to advance their education.

Donations can be sent by check to the Academic Foundation at 1008 North Hena, Greenville, Illinois 62246. Note that the contribution is for the John and Sandy Phillips Memorial.