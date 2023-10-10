An Evening With Lincoln In Greenville

Bond County Historical Society and Bond County Genealogical Society invite you to attend the annual dinner program, Thursday, October 19, 2023, 6pm on the third floor of Greenville University’s SMART Center (102 N Second St, Greenville, Illinois). The meal will be catered by Joe’s Pizza & Pasta and includes dessert. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend. Dinner tickets are $17 and will be available at the door. This year’s dinner benefits Bond County Historical Society’s rebuilding of chimneys on the U.S. DeMoulin Mansion, home of Bond County Museum. Historical society officers will also be installed for the 2023-2024 term prior to the dinner. The special program following is free.

At 7pm, following the dinner, the societies will be hearing from the future 16th President, Abraham Lincoln (presented by Randy Duncan who bears an uncanny likeness!). When he visits Greenville this particular evening, it is September 13, 1858, and Mr. Lincoln is campaigning for a U.S. Senate seat against incumbent Stephen A. Douglas. The rail-splitter lawyer and former member of the U.S. House of Representatives will greet and answer questions from his constituents, pose for photos, and share a moving speech nearly as memorable as his “House Divided” speech earlier in the year. Issues to be addressed include the expansion of slavery into new territories, racial equality, protecting constitutional rights, the disruption of the Union, and whether or not Lincoln was the dangerous radical Douglas branded him.

A Carlinville resident, Duncan has been portraying Lincoln for over 20 years and is a member of The Association of Lincoln Presenters. He has appeared at countless Lincoln heritage sites across Illinois, Kansas, and Wisconsin. He’s spoken at the Alton Riverfront, Vandalia Statehouse, David Davis Mansion in Bloomington, the Illinois State Fair in Springfield, and even appeared in National Geographic Magazine.

Bond County Historical Society meets jointly with the Bond County Genealogical Society for meetings generally at 7 p.m. on the 4th Tuesday of each month at the Bond County Museum (U.S. DeMoulin Mansion, 409 South Fourth Street, Greenville). All members and visitors are welcome to attend. Special program meetings and tours may take place at other locations and times, so follow the museum’s Facebook Page or listen to WGEL 101.7 FM.

For more information about the October 19 annual meeting contact Cary Holman, BCHS President, at 618-267-5213 or president@bondcountyhistorical.org.