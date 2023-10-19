Big Cannabis Bust On I-70 Last Saturday

A major drug find occurred when an Illinois State Police officer made a traffic stop of a van travelling through Bond County Saturday.

The driver was arrested and has been charged with transporting about 700 pounds of cannabis.

William H. Warfield, age 66, of Baltimore, Maryland, faces a Class X felony charge of unlawful cannabis trafficking.

The state alleges Warfield knowingly brought more than 5,000 grams of cannabis into Illinois for the purpose of delivering the cannabis in Illinois or another state.

The defendant appeared in Bond County Circuit Court on Monday, via video. Bond County State’s Attorney Dora Mann submitted a request to deny pre-trial release and it was granted by Circuit Judge Christopher Bauer.

Upon conviction of the unlawful cannabis trafficking charge, Warfield faces a possible prison term of 12 to 60 years and a maximum fine of $400,000.