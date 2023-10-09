Big Farmers Market Saturday

Great weather was the backdrop for the big Farmer’s Market held in downtown Greenville this past Saturday.

A large crowd of residents from throughout the area attended. While it was not officially designated by the City of Greenville as an Apple Day event, the atmosphere and attractions were similar to past Apple Days.

The Farmer’s Market included a variety of vendor booths, in addition to fall items such as pumpkins, apples and gourds.

A petting zoo was set up and food was available.

Also in downtown Greenville, Bond County Cruise-Ins held a car show and there was a chili cook-off event.