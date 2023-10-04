Blumer Receives Teacher Award From AFA

Greenville Junior High Science Teacher Jackie Blumer has been honored by the Air & Space Forces Association.

At the recent meeting of the Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education, the Scott Memorial Chapter of the association recognized Jackie as its 2023 Teacher of the Year. Presenting her with a certificate was Mark Morgan, who spoke about the honor.

He said we live in challenging times and part of getting through them is having well-educated individuals. He said STEM and technology are important so his group recognizes teachers who push the sciences.

Click below to hear his comments:

The chapter covers most of Southern Illinois.

As mentioned by Morgan, Blumer is now a nominee for Illinois teacher of the year.

Jackie Blumer began her teaching career in 1998 and has taught in Unit 2 since 2000.