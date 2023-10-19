Bond County Delinquent Tax Sale

Bond County, as trustee, has completed its tax deed proceedings on real estate properties that were delinquent for 2019 and prior real estate taxes.

Bids are now being accepted on 43 lots in Bond County.

All sealed written bids and online bids must be submitted no later than the close of business on November 3. Sealed bids go to the Bond County treasurer’s office and online bids can be placed at il tax sale bids . com.

The minimum bid is $829 per item. Complete bidder packets and sale catalogs are available at the treasurer’s office, 206 West Main Street, Greenville, or online at iltaxsale.com.