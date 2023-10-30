Bond County Sheriff Proposes Safety Tax

With all costs rising and many needs at the county level, Bond County Sheriff Jim Leitschuh approached the Bond County Board recently about the possibility of a public safety tax to raise funds.

Such a proposal would have to be approved by the public through a referendum.

Leitschuh told the board he tries to budget $10,000 to $15,000 per year for maintenance. Last year it was $18,000 and this year they budgeted $20,000. They’re on track to finish under that amount, but they’ve recently spent $200,000 in ARPA money for projects. The courthouse maintenance is always set at $20,000. Last year they spent $23,000. This year they’ve spent $15,000, but he’s just learned there is a roof leak. He said all expenses are going up.

The sheriff said other future needs could include new cell doors and a power generator at the jail.

The county board would have to pass a motion to put the proposal on the ballot.

Board members briefly talked about the financial issues facing the county but took no action on the matter during the meeting. It may be discussed at the November 7 meeting.